GAME PLAN: Winter Storm Watches issued ahead of snow, ice, and cold – Chris

MADISON, Wis. — Confidence continues to increase that a winter storm will bring several inches snow to nearly all of Wisconsin, with a push of bitter cold set to follow, and it could be the coldest period since the snap of January 2019, which was influenced by the Polar Vortex. As a result, the News 3 Now First Warn Weather Team has deemed Thursday, and Saturday through Tuesday, ALERT days.

Winter Storm Watches are now also out for the entire area, due to a combination of falling snow, freezing rain, and strong wind gusts upwards of 40 mph.

TIMING AND IMPACTS:

As of now, this system looks to arrive during the morning hours of Thursday in the west, and spreading eastward towards Madison during the morning. Initially, a wintry mix is expected before a changeover to all snow. This is the period where light icing may occur.

Widespread snow, which could be particularly heavy at times, would then take over through the late morning, afternoon and early evening. Given that the snow will also be combined with gusty winds upwards of 35 to 40 mph, hazardous travel is expected for much on Thursday afternoon.

Snow would likely continue into early Friday before ending. Total snow accumulation looks to range from around 3-6″+ area wide. A light glaze, to 1/10″ of ice accumulation is possible.

Following the storm, some of the coldest air since January of 2019 could arrive in Wisconsin, with prolonged periods of wind chills as cold as 35 degrees below 0, if not colder.

GAME PLAN:

The storm and the cold are roughly 24 hours away, which still leaves room for changes with regards to the storm track, precipitation types, where the heaviest axis of snow will set up, and how cold temperatures will fall, but confidence is overall increasing in significant winter weather impacts throughout Thursday and into Friday. Now is a good time to plan out your preparations for snowfall impacts, and to consider other ways to prepare for the cold. Some tips include, but are not limited to:

– Looking for drafty doors or windows, and caulking any gaps

– Check on plumbing, and ensure exterior water spouts are drained with hoses disconnected

– Consider getting an ice rake for the roof in the event of ice jams

– Check your car battery and fuel levels

– Keep in mind that normal rock salt may not work in the frigid cold, and a different ice melt may be needed

– Consider how the cold may impact pets



As well, stay tuned to News 3 Now First Warn Weather online, on air, and on social media for updates as the storm and the cold inch closer.