GAME PLAN: Chris Reece shares what to expect for Sunday’s snowfall

The overnight period from Saturday night and into Sunday is an ALERT DAY. Accumulating snowfall of one to three inches is possible over that time, which could lead to slippery roads.

TIMING AND IMPACTS

Saturday itself will be a mostly cloudy day. Temperatures will top out into the 30s, but the cool afternoon combined with morning lows below freezing will help ground temperatures fall closer to the freezing point. By later Saturday night, snow showers will likely begin to develop and move southward from the north and west.

During the overnight hours, light to moderate snow is expected to overspread the area. One to two inches of accumulation will be possible by Sunday morning.

Sunday morning will continue to feature light snow. It will gradually taper to flurries late in the day before ending. Additional snow accumulation of around an inch is possible during the day.

In total, snowfall amounts of one to three inches are expected over southern Wisconsin.

GAME PLAN

There still remains some uncertainty in the exact details of this system with regards to timing and amounts, but with impacts now expected within 48 hours, now is a good time to plan out your preparations for snowfall impacts.

Some tips include, but are not limited to:

As well, stay tuned to News 3 Now First Warn Weather online, on air, and on social media for updates as the storm and the cold inch closer.