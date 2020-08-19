Game days may be canceled, but grill-outs aren’t

The Big Ten may have canceled its fall sports bill, but that doesn’t mean the grill-out festivities need to end. Set up bags (or cornhole) and settle in for an adapted version of Wisconsin’s Game Day traditions. Whether you plan a socially-distanced party or an elevated dinner with housemates, these meats for pick up and to-go are a perfect remedy for your carnivorous hankerings.

Bavaria Sausage, Inc.

Authentic Old World German sausage, right here in Dane County? We are drooling already. Available for sale online or at its Fitchburg chalet, find stuffed casings of bratwurst, teewurst, mettwurst, liverwurst and landjäger, just to name a few. All of their meats are free of gluten, MSG and artificial flavors. While at Bavaria Sausage, pick up mustard, pretzel buns and some German curry ketchup. 6317 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg, bavariasausage.com

Brennan’s Market

If you’re looking for some good ole’ pulled meats by-the-pound, or maybe even a party platter, consider Brennan’s full-service butcher shop. Its physical store hails Silver Moon Springs smoked trout and salmon, Gerber’s Amish Farm chicken, grass-fed beef and other delicatessen staples. If you do pop in, be sure to browse its craft microbrew selection — you just might find a new hopalicious favorite. 8210 Watts Road, brennansmarket.com

The Conscious Carnivore

Since big grill-outs are over for the time being, dropping off an insulated basket from The Conscious Carnivore at a pal’s house or digging into one with the family will have to do. Kits of bacon, steak, chops, cheese curds and other varieties are loaded to the brim with original creations, like the chorizo-chili-covered burger. Lamb, short ribs and an exhausting list of other local meats are also available to order. As Conscious Carnivore partner Robert Miller says, “Wisconsin folk always find a way to have a good grill out, it seems.” (Somebody tell Paul Chryst!) 3236A University Ave., conscious-carnivore.com

Fox Heritage Farms

Antibiotic and hormone-free, the pork produced by Fox Heritage Farms is sold by the boxful — well, at least for the time being! Place your order online for a 10 or 20 pound behemoth of meat, with pork, chicken, beef and sausages filling its four walls. Otherwise, stop in or order ahead for your pick of pork chops — bone-in and out, of course — bacon ends, andouille sausage and the works. willowcreekpork.com

Ken’s Meats and Deli

Located in Monona, Ken’s Meats and Deli is a one-stop for fresh and tender slices and slabs. Cocktail weenies or BBQ wings can hopefully spice up a football-less gameday, and reliable favorites from smoked turkey and Italian meatballs to pit ham and chicken strips are always in stock. Want a little something on the side? Snag a bag of homemade kaiser rolls and a container of Gramma’s potato salad for good measure. 5725 Monona Dr., kensmeatsanddeli.com

Knoche’s Old Fashioned Butcher Shop

Family owned and operated since 1938, Knoche’s has it all. Weekly specials featuring summer sausage, pork loin and more are a good place to start, but don’t be scared to explore the menu for cuts like chuck roast, sirloin tips and the like. Comfortable eating-in? Head to any of these spots serving Knoche’s, including Ale Asylum, Bassett Street Brunch Club and Vintage Brewing Co. 5372 Old Middleton Road, knochesbutchershop.com

21+ and want a local brew to accompany your meal?

Try out Funk Factory Geuzeria’s lambic beer concoctions of red raspberries, cherries, boysenberries and Door County peaches. Not feeling too fruity? Alt Brew’s cases and 4-packs can be picked up curbside, and Ale Asylum’s patio is open with limited hours and capacity. Feeling bloody? Christine’s Kitchen has 100 Mile Sauce’s bloody mary mix for delivery and pick up.