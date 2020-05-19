GALLERY: Sneak peek of what’s available during Restaurant Week To Go

Support restaurants at a time when they need it most.
Henry Michaels
As with many other events, Madison Magazine’s Restaurant Week looks a little different this year. While we may not be able to partake in the intimate dining experiences we so dearly miss, more than 40 restaurants are coming together for carryout and delivery specials from full three-course meals to family-style menus. Madison Restaurant Week To Go takes place from May 18-30. The event is meant to bring community support to the local restaurants that make Madison a culinary destination.

Click here to see all menus.

