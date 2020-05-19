GALLERY: Sneak peek of what’s available during Restaurant Week To Go
Support restaurants at a time when they need it most.
May 19, 2020 2:33 PM
Henry Michaels
Tempest's broiled swordfish is served with haricot verts, artichokes, olives and salsa verde.
Courtesy of Tempest
A mountainous serving of Hubbard Avenue Diner's famous Meatloaf of the Gods served with mashed potatoes and gravy.
Courtesy of Hubbard Avenue Diner
Sugar River Pizza has the whole family covered with their chicken and broccoli Alfredo bake.
Courtesy of Sugar River Pizza
A mouthwatering slab of brisket from Beef Butter BBQ.
Courtesy of Beef Butter BBQ
The flavors of the Emilia-Romagna and Marche regions of Italy are only a call away with Cento's Tagliatelle.
Courtesy of Cento
A trio of delicious tacos from BelAir Cantina featuring carne asada, spicy pollo and soy chorizo tacos.
Courtesy of BelAir Cantina
Brasserie's V Burger Kit includes four Highland Spring Farm beef patties ready for the grill, eight slices of Madison Sourdough bread, muenster cheese, spinach, tomato, crispy shallots and aioli, served with a daily side salad and dessert.
Courtesy of Brasserie V
Smoked St. Louis style pork ribs glazed with Benvenuto's homemade bourbon BBQ sauce, served with French fries.
Courtesy of Benvenuto's
Bonfyre's herb rotisserie chicken served with its speciality mash and fresh vegetables.
Courtesy of Bonfyre
Eno Vino's chicken skewers with peanut satay, sweet chili sauce, Thai ketchup, cilantro lime jus and pork wontons.
Courtesy of Eno Vino Wine Bar and Bistro
Canteen's Taco 12 Pack includes a choice of two proteins, chips and salsa, as well as sides of Mexican rice and refried black beans.
Courtesy of Canteen
Bring the upscale dining experience of Palette to the comfort of your home with their sirloin steak served with roasted potatoes, asparagus and a veal demi.
Courtesy of Palette
The Nitty Gritty's Wisconsin Farmers' Market Burger features Meadows Beef Cooperative 100% grass-fed beef, smoked shoulder bacon, creamy Boursin cheese blend and bacon onion jam on a Stella’s Hot & Spicy Cheese Bread Roll.
Courtesy of the Nitty Gritty
Take your tastebuds on a journey down to the Bayou with Buck and Honey's delicious jambalaya.
Courtesy of Buck and Honey's
You are not going to want to miss Paisan's Deluxe speciality pizza topped with Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and choice of green bell or hot banana peppers.
Courtesy of Paisan's
Villa Dolce
Courtesy of Villa Dolce
A BBQ platter from North and South Seafood & Smokehouse is sure to raise spirits with a variety of combo options featuring pulled pork, brisket and ribs.
Courtesy of North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Porta Bella's lasagna
Courtesy of Porta Bella
Smoky's Club is going all out on Restaurant Week with steak tips served with mushrooms, brandy cream, fresh herbs and toast points.
Courtesy of Smoky's Club
The Old Feed Mill's classic Strudel made with portabella and button mushrooms, onions, roasted red pepper and Arborio rice.
Courtesy of The Old Feed Mill
Spice up a Friday night with Tex Tubb's Taco Palace's DIY Taco Bar.
Courtesy of Tex Tubb's Taco Palace
Comfort food has never tasted better at Monty's Blue Plate. Try their Meatloaf of the Gods served with red wine gravy, mashed potatoes and garlic buttered vegetables.
Courtesy of Monty's Blue Plate
The Brass Ring
Courtesy of The Brass Ring
Salvatore's Tomato Pies
Courtesy of Salvatore's Tomato Pies
Tavernakaya's homemade pan-fried pork and cabbage dumplings.
Courtesy of Tavernakaya
Roll Play's Taste of Madison award-winning Singaporean Chicken served over fragrant rice with house-made chili sauce.
Courtesy of Roll Play
A 6oz cut of Filet Mignon headlines Rare Steakhouse's menu.
Courtesy of Rare Steakhouse
Ancho seared cod tacos with serrano slaw and pico de gallo served with pinto bean mash, New Mexican rice and chips & salsa from Pasqual's Cantina.
Courtesy of Pasqual's Cantina
For a first course at Osteria Papavero, you can try assorted house-cured salumi with homemade giardiniera.
Courtesy of Osteria Papavero
Nonno's Ristorante Italiano dazzles with its spaghetti pasta sauteed with olive oil, garlic, cherry tomatoes, shrimp and scallops in a light spicy white wine tomato basil sauce.
Courtesy of Nonno's Ristorante Italiano
Smoky Jon's #1 BBQ Half Slab Rib Dinner includes two sides of your choice, dinner roll and a buttercup.
Courtesy of Smoky Jon's #1 BBQ
Greek specialities are only a call away at Nick's Restaurant. Indulge in the Family Pack, which includes spinach pies, Greek Avgolemeno soup and baklava.
Courtesy of Nick's Restaurant
The State Street staple Mediterranean Cafe serves up their classic spinach pie with feta cheese wrapped in filo dough alongside rice and a salad.
Courtesy of Mediterranean Cafe
Longtable Beer Cafe does their burger right with local black peppercorn-crusted Highland Spring Farms grass-fed beef.
Courtesy of Longtable Beer Cafe
Longhorn Steakhouse provides a deluxe spread with a 6oz renegade sirloin served alongside steamed broccoli and an Idaho baked potato.
Courtesy of Longhorn Steakhouse
Liliana's Restaurant
Courtesy of Liliana's Restaurant
Take a journey down South with Heritage Tavern's BBQ spread all served with Heritage bacon baked beans and cornbread.
Courtesy of Heritage Tavern
Channel your inner carnivore with Harvest's Beef Flank Steak served with chimichurri sauce and red potatoes.
Courtesy of Harvest
The Fit Fresh Cuisine Poke Bowl brings together avocado, red pepper, nori, cucumber, pickled red onion, sesame and your choice of protein for a vibrant and colorful meal.
Courtesy of Fit Fresh Cuisine
Bangers and Mash at Erin's Snug Irish Pub
Courtesy of Erin's Snug Irish Pub
DarkHorse by Sal's BBQ Trio combines smoked brisket with root beer BBQ sauce, smoked chicken wings with Alabama BBQ sauce and gochujang BBQ pork shoulder alongside jalapeño cole slaw and homemade cornbread.
Courtesy of DarkHorse by Sal's
courtesy of CIRC
CIRC's burger
As with many other events, Madison Magazine’s Restaurant Week looks a little different this year. While we may not be able to partake in the intimate dining experiences we so dearly miss, more than 40 restaurants are coming together for carryout and delivery specials from full three-course meals to family-style menus. Madison Restaurant Week To Go takes place from May 18-30. The event is meant to bring community support to the local restaurants that make Madison a culinary destination.
