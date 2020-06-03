GALLERY: Public art pops up on State Street’s boarded windows

Mural on Campus Ink was created by Brooklyn Doby (@brooklyn.denae), Ciara Nash (@ceenashsarts_) and Synovia Knox (_synoviaa). Photo by Maija Inveiss

Mike Lroy (@mike_lroy) and Liubov Szwako (@triangulador) created multiple murals on State Street. The first of the day was at Tutto Pasta. Photo by Maija Inveiss

Artwork created by Mike Lroy and Liubov Szwako Photo by Maija Inveiss

Art created by Mike Lroy and Liubov Szwako Photo by Maija Inveiss

Daniella Echeverría (@daniella_inthegarden) created this piece on the MMoCA building. Photo by Maija Inveiss



Art by Daniella Echeverría Photo by Maija Inveiss

Mural created by Sapphina and Zaria in the front windows of Madison Modern Market Photo by Maija Inveiss

Mural created by Sapphina and Zaria Photo by Maija Inveiss

A Room of One's Own cited quotes from James Baldwin, Angela Davis and Arundhati Roy. Photo by Maija Inveiss

Black Lives Matter painted on A Room of One's Own's windows Photo by Maija Inveiss



Quote from Angela Davis on the side of A Room of One's Own Photo by Maija Inveiss

Michelle, who works at the Starbucks on Capitol Square, says her location didn't receive damages, but she wanted to paint the windows at the State Street location.

OhYa Studio (@ohyastudio) has created multiple murals around the area since the coronavirus pandemic began. The trio was working on a piece on the windows of Little Luxuries (pictured) and also Anthology. Photo by Maija Inveiss

The OhYa Studio Mural will say "Create the world you want to live in" once complete. Photo by Maija Inveiss

Mike Lroy (@mike_lroy) and Liubov Szwako (@triangulador) also created this piece on Teddywedgers. Photo by Maija Inveiss



An employee at Sencha was writing down a list of names of African Americans who had been killed by police. Photo by Maija Inveiss

Posters being put on the windows of Urban Outfitters read "House overflowing with love." Photo by Maija Inveiss

Signs at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art read "Make Art, Share Art, Be Well." Photo by Maija Inveiss

A work in progress at the Isthmus Tattoo & Social Club Photo by Maija Inveiss

Owner Erin Vranas was writing "Be the change you wish to see in the world" on the Parthenon Gyros' windows. Photo by Maija Inveiss



Cold Stone Creamery listed names of African Americans who had been killed by police on its front window. Photo by Maija Inveiss











































Local artists and creatives added artwork to Madison’s boarded up windows throughout the day Tuesday. After three nights of protests against police violence, many businesses in the State Street area have boarded up their windows due to damage or anticipated damage.

According to a post from Isthmus, some of the art was organized by city arts administrator Karin Wolf, who helped connect artists and business owners. Other art was created by individual business’ employees.

While there is some information in the gallery above, below find posts from some of the artists themselves.

