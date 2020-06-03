GALLERY: Public art pops up on State Street’s boarded windows

Maija Inveiss
Posted:
Updated:
by Maija Inveiss

Local artists and creatives added artwork to Madison’s boarded up windows throughout the day Tuesday. After three nights of protests against police violence, many businesses in the State Street area have boarded up their windows due to damage or anticipated damage.

According to a post from Isthmus, some of the art was organized by city arts administrator Karin Wolf, who helped connect artists and business owners. Other art was created by individual business’ employees.

While there is some information in the gallery above, below find posts from some of the artists themselves.

Mike Lroy (mike_lroy)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA8Rhw2F8Xy/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA8etJylE19/

Daniella Echeverría (@daniella_inthegarden)

Brooklyn Doby (@brooklyn.denae)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA84JI6lH1B/

Ciara Nash (@ceenashsarts_)

View this post on Instagram

Received both good and bad compliments and comments, but that good outweighed the bad. I’m so glad we got the opportunity to do this day! Huge thank you to @campusinkmadison for allowing us use their store front to express ourselves 💕💕

A post shared by Ciara (@ceenashsarts_) on

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments