PHOTOS: Overture Center goes blue in honor of healthcare workers

MADISON, Wis. — The Overture Center’s exterior lights are shining blue Thursday night in honor of healthcare workers who are battling the coronavirus pandemic.

People can share photos of the light campaign online using #LIGHTITBLUE.

The blue lights will shine until 2 a.m. Friday.

