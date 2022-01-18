703 E. Johnson St. Home to The Caribou Tavern and the East Johnson Street laundromat. Mural by OhYa Studio. Photo by Triangulador

The Field House. Home to the National Champion Wisconsin Badger volleyball team. Photo by Aaron Williams

101 King St. Home to Lucille. Photo by Aaron Williams

1920 Parmenter St. Home to The Roman Candle Pizza. Mural by OhYa Studio. Photo by Aaron Williams

1148 Williamson St. Home to Solidarity Reality. Mural by Criatipos. Photo by Aaron Williams



4330 Parmenter St. Home to the City of Middleton Operations Center. Mural by Jenie Gao and Rhea Ewing. Photo by Truzon Thao

664 W. Washington Ave. Home to The Harvey House. Photo by Aaron Williams

The Southwest Commuter Pass/Wisconsin Southern Railroad. Mural by Ras Terms. Photo by Aaron Williams

4135 Mineral Point Road. Home to Our Lady Queen of Peace School. Photo by Aaron Williams



















Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aaron Williams hasn’t been able to go to some of his favorite spots in Madison. Instead of going out, he’s passed the time at home with his kids by creating miniature Lego versions of the places they miss, starting with Monroe Street.

Williams, a landscape architect of nearly 20 years, is the assistant campus planner and zoning coordinator at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He also has his own landscaping business, Aaron Williams Landscape Architecture, through which he’s completed landscaping projects for businesses including Lucille and Robinia Courtyard.

You can find more Lego models on his Instagram page, @aw_legoarchitecture.