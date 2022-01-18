Gallery: Iconic Madison places enshrined in Lego
Aaron Williams has created Lego replicas of Madison buildings and businesses since the pandemic started.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aaron Williams hasn’t been able to go to some of his favorite spots in Madison. Instead of going out, he’s passed the time at home with his kids by creating miniature Lego versions of the places they miss, starting with Monroe Street.
Williams, a landscape architect of nearly 20 years, is the assistant campus planner and zoning coordinator at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He also has his own landscaping business, Aaron Williams Landscape Architecture, through which he’s completed landscaping projects for businesses including Lucille and Robinia Courtyard.
You can find more Lego models on his Instagram page, @aw_legoarchitecture.
