GALLERY: Happy heart displays in the Madison area
As a way to share positivity and love during dark times, the Happy Heart Hunt was established by Heather Henthorn and kidsfordglobal.org.
In a Facebook group, people around the country have shared photos of their creations in windows, in business storefronts, in driveways and throughout the home.
We’ve collected some of the projects created by folks from around Wisconsin and the Madison area.
