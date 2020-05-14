GALLERY: Happy heart displays in the Madison area

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

1/21 Christine Edgren and daughter Emma's Deforest display

2/21 Firefighters outside of a station with heart rainbow display in Fitchburg (Courtesy of Kristy Lou)

3/21 Kaitlin Longfield in Sun Prairie

4/21 Kona the dog in Mount Horeb (Photo by Jenny Belken)

5/21 Jennifer Dubois' display in Madison



6/21 American Family Children's Hospital (Photo by Brita Kipper)

7/21 Allison Wilz's Pandaemic Panda in Kaukauna

8/21 SSM Health Fish Hatchery Clinic display (Photo by Brittaney Carlson)

9/21 Marissa Barrett's display in Madison

10/21 Tina Mucha Murray's display in New Glarus



11/21 Tera Wegner Sarow's display in Madison

12/21 Tasha Marie's display in Watertown

13/21 Kim Nickel Schmelzer's display in Madison

14/21 Elizabeth Breuning Ruttencutter's display of a Sun Prairie mascot, the rocket

15/21 Katie Kallio Krasne and daughter Kajsa's display in Sun Prairie



16/21 Katie Sunderlage and Daughter Livia's display in Menomonee Falls

17/21 Diana Drier's display in Madison

18/21 Debi Ladd Forrester Cox's display in Lake Mills

19/21 Becky Hanson's display in Wausau

20/21 Display from Bauer Family (Photo by Amanda Marie Lancaster)



21/21 Corina Butler's display created with help from Sylvia And Ella







As a way to share positivity and love during dark times, the Happy Heart Hunt was established by Heather Henthorn and kidsfordglobal.org.

In a Facebook group, people around the country have shared photos of their creations in windows, in business storefronts, in driveways and throughout the home.

We’ve collected some of the projects created by folks from around Wisconsin and the Madison area.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments