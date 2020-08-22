GALLERY: Family, Madison community members gather to celebrate Anisa Scott’s life

The community gathers at the Wisconsin State Capitol to march in honor of Anisa Scott Photo by Gabriella Bachara

Anisa's father rides on a motorcycle in the bed of a pickup truck as crowds march to Breese Stevens Field. Photo by Gabriella Bachara

Anisa's mother, Ashley Rios shares an embrace at the memorial for Anisa. Photo by Gabriella Bachara

Anisa's father rides into Breese Stevens Field ahead of the 11-year-old's funeral service. Photo by Gabriella Bachara

Family and friends gather at Breese Stevens Field to honor Anisa Scott. Photo by Gabriella Bachara









MADISON, Wis. — The Madison community gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of 11-year-old Anisa Scott following the shooting that led to her tragic death.

Crowds gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol at 11 a.m. before community leaders shared remarks, pledging to put an end to gun violence in Madison.

Before the procession, Anisa’s family released doves to remember the late 11-year-old.

A crew of motorcyclists led the procession from the Capitol to Breese Stevens Field as a large crowd marched, yelling Anisa’s name and “Black children matter.”

Throughout the day, which ended with a funeral service at Breese Stevens Field, friends and family shared memories of Anisa.

