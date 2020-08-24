GALLERY: Changes come to UW–Madison in preparation of students’ return to campus
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is preparing to welcome students back to campus on Sept. 2.
In anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Sept. 2, University of Wisconsin–Madison staff members are preparing campus with increased safety in mind.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, UW–Madison launched the Smart Restart plan to deal with issues relating to instruction, health and safety, housing and dining, among other things.
There will be on-campus testing centers, physical distancing, increased cleaning and daily symptom monitoring on a COVID-19 symptom tracker.
The university is going to offer in-person instruction in many courses until Thanksgiving break, when students will switch to a virtual format.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.