GALLERY: Changes come to UW–Madison in preparation of students’ return to campus

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is preparing to welcome students back to campus on Sept. 2.

Celia Young by Celia Young

Kate Larsh of the Space Management Office places a seating sticker on another chair in a lecture hall. Photo courtesy of Bryce Richter

A skateboarder passes a newly installed hand sanitizer station by east campus mall. Photo courtesy of Bryce Richter

UW staff members place seating stickers on chairs. Photo courtesy of Bryce Richter

Larsh measures chairs to reconfigure a classroom. Photo courtesy of Bryce Richter

Chairs in this classroom are spaced apart to encourage social distancing. Photo courtesy of Bryce Richter



A staff member measures a classroom that is being redesigned. Photo courtesy of Bryce Richter

Staff members redesign classrooms at UW-Madison. Photo courtesy of Bryce Richter

A hand sanitizer station is located below the Carillon Tower. Photo courtesy of Jeff Miller

UW staff use a measuring tape to space out chairs. Photo courtesy of Bryce Richter

Seating location stickers encourage socially distanced seating. Photo courtesy of Bryce Richter



UW staff member Donovan Kron places a sticker on a chair. Photo courtesy of Bryce Richter

Seating location stickers are placed in a lecture hall at the university. Photo courtesy of Bryce Richter

Memorial Union Terrace guests sit outside enjoying a sunny day. Photo courtesy of Jeff Miller

Tables are spaced apart on the Terrace. Photo courtesy of Jeff Miller

Tables are cleaned between use at the Terrace. Photo courtesy of Jeff Miller



Reservations are required at the Terrace. Photo courtesy of Jeff Miller

Terrace guests enjoy a day by the lake. Photo courtesy of Jeff Miller

Wisconsin Union staff member sanitizes a table. Photo courtesy of Jeff Miller





































In anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Sept. 2, University of Wisconsin–Madison staff members are preparing campus with increased safety in mind.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, UW–Madison launched the Smart Restart plan to deal with issues relating to instruction, health and safety, housing and dining, among other things.

There will be on-campus testing centers, physical distancing, increased cleaning and daily symptom monitoring on a COVID-19 symptom tracker.

The university is going to offer in-person instruction in many courses until Thanksgiving break, when students will switch to a virtual format.

