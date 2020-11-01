Gail Margaret Nelson

Gail Margaret Nelson, age 63, of Middleton, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Villa at Middleton Village. She was born on Feb. 23, 1957, in Racine, Wis., the daughter of C. Richard and Roberta (Thompson) Nelson.

Gail graduated from Racine Horlick High School in 1975 and earned her bachelor’s degree from UW-Whitewater. She worked as a teacher in Juda, Wis., and as an aide at the Middleton Library and afterschool programs. Gail was a past member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Racine. She was a current member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Madison, where she taught Sunday School and attended “Singles Group.” Gail enjoyed being a teacher, reading and family.

Gail is survived by her brother, Kirby (Barbara) Nelson; sister, Janet Quamme; two nephews, Ian (Amber) Nelson and their three children, Bryant, Logan and Brooklyn, and Chase Quamme; and two nieces, Sadie Nelson and her child, Harlan, and Lydia (Tyler) Grove. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private funeral service will be held. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Although dealt a tough hand, Gail always approached life’s challenges with a smile and thumbs up. Her body may have been small, but her heart immense and her soul full of love. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.