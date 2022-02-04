Gabrielle E. Breadon

Born November 14, 1944 in Dublin, Ireland to John (Jack) O’Sullivan and Marie (Stanford) O’Sullivan. Died February 2nd, 2022, aged 77.

“Ar deish De go raibh a hanam dilis ” (May she rest on God’s right side)

Gabrielle was born and grew up in Dublin, Ireland. She was a graduate of St. Louis School, Rathmines Dublin in 1962; then obtained an RN degree from the Nursing School at Mater Misericordiae Hospital in Dublin in 1965. Later she then went to Simpson Hospital, Edinburgh earning a Master’s degree in Nurse Midwifery in 1967.

She worked in Edinburgh, later returning to Dublin as a Diabetic Nurse Instructor at the Mater Hospital, before moving to the Aran Islands (Inisheer) as a Public Health Nurse. She spent additional time in Private Duty nursing in London, and later took additional training in Psychiatric nursing at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Dublin, before marrying George E. Breadon in April 1972 in Dublin, and then setting sail for the USA in June 1972.

While George completed a five year residency at Mayo Clinic, Gabrielle worked as an RN and had her first 3 children there – Gavin ’73, Eoin ’75, and Enda ’77. In June 1977, when George completed Residency, they moved to Monroe, WI and have resided there since. George established a practice at the Monroe Clinic, while Gabrielle had her 4th child Desmond ’78, while continuing to work as an RN for many years.

Gabrielle fully integrated into the Monroe community, doing volunteer work in many areas. She had a passion for teaching and helping young children; she set up programs at Monroe Arts Center; reading programs at St. Victor School and Northside School, and many others through the Monroe Noon Optimist club.

As her own children grew, she guided and instructed students at the Monroe Middle and High School through the Junior Optimist Clubs, acting as advisor, and encouraging students to participate in Local, National and International Optimist Conventions, and for many years drove a van load of Kids to many different parts of the US to allow them to grow, meet and interact others from different cultures and countries. She was a member of St. Victor Catholic church, St. Clare Parish, Monroe, since coming to Monroe in 1977; and the Monroe Noon Optimist club since 2002.

In the last 3 years, she suffered multiple mini strokes, resulting in Vascular Dementia, and as she needed constant care she moved to Pleasant View Nursing Home in November 2019, where she remained until her death on February 2nd 2022.

She is survived by her husband George; 3 sons, Eoin, Enda (Sandra) and Desmond (Tara) and their families; two sisters, Annette Hogan and Jacinta Hogan; four brothers, John, Charles, Eugene and Phillip (all of Dublin Ireland); and 7 grandchildren, Declan, Mia, Arlo, twins Maeve and Ruth, Callum and Mateo. She was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Marie O’Sullivan; her oldest son Gavin; sisters, Mary Cloke and Margot Niland.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church with Father Tafadzwa Kushamba officiating. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Monroe, followed by a luncheon at the Monroe Moose Lodge.

Visitation will be at the church on Friday, February 11th, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested in Gabrielle’s name to the Monroe Wrestling Club, Monroe Park and Recreation, or St. Victor Building Fund. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

Gabrielle was a shining example of service to others in many categories. May she rest in God’s Arms and at peace. May God have mercy on her soul.

