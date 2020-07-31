Gabriel Huichan Sr.

MADISON – Gabriel Huichan, Sr., age 89, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on Feb. 18, 1931, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Gregorio and Maria (Ruiz) Huichan. They moved to Puebla, Mexico, where he lived, was schooled, and worked until his return to the States in 1958. Gabriel married Juanita in 1960 and they remained married in love until his passing.

Gabriel loved movies from his youth, music, cooking for his family, and everything life had to offer. Most importantly, Gabriel loved spending time with his family. He was always able to put a smile on someone’s face with his wonderful sense of humor.

Gabriel is survived by his wife; daughter, Teresa Huichan; son, Jose (Debby) Huichan; granddaughters, Ashley (Patrick) Kelly and Alyssa; and great-grandchild, Trevor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Gabriel Huichan, Jr.

A private service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

