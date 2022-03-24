‘It serves zero legal purpose’: Gableman attorney says decertification not possible

by Will Kenneally

MADISON, Wis. — James Bopp, an attorney who works with Republican elections investigator Michael Gableman, said during testimony at the Assembly elections committee Thursday that it is impossible to decertify Wisconsin’s 2020 election results.

This is a departure from the philosophy of Gableman, who earlier pushed the Legislature to explore decertifying Wisconsin’s election by withdrawing the 10 electors that voted for President Joe Biden in the electoral college.

“It serves zero legal purpose, and in my opinion, useful purpose, to be talking about doing decertification, that is pointless,” Bopp said. “What we need to be concentrating on is making reforms that are necessary to correct the situation, and that will have an effect.”

Bopp said that largely, to withdraw a state’s slate of electoral college electors, the Electoral College would still have to be seated. Wisconsin missed its window to withdraw its electors after the results of the election were certified in Congress on Jan. 6, according to Bopp.

This drew a strong reaction from some Republicans who continue to push for the Legislature to overturn the results of Wisconsin’s 2020 election. Rep. Tim Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, even criticized Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, for having Bopp testify, calling it a “set-up.”

“People used to say well, you know you’re one of several fighting for and doing the right thing,” Ramthun said. He and Brandtjen were the two representatives primarily pushing for investigations into 2020.

“In the state today, I feel alone again,” Ramthun said, “all by myself.”

Ramthun said he is calling for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority leader Devin LeMahieu to bring the Legislature back into session to take up a resolution withdrawing Wisconsin’s electors, but the Legislature is gaveled out for the year and leadership has expressed no interest in taking up the measure.

This was just one of many fronts on which Republicans are fighting among their own caucus on the 2020 election. Vos said earlier this week in an interview with WSAU-AM in Wausau that he is considering withdrawing subpoenas in the Gableman investigation — which the latter was using as a threat to compel testimony from the mayors of Wisconsin’s largest, and Democratic-leaning, cities.

Ramthun said any backward movement by Vos to withdraw the subpoenas would be a mistake.

