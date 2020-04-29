G. Niel Rossmaessler

MADISON – G. Niel Rossmaessler, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1929, in Madison, the son of Richard and Mary (Miller) Rossmaessler.

Niel was raised in Madison, graduating in 1947 from East High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Niel married Caryl Replinger on May 29, 1954, in Madison. He joined the Madison Fire Department in 1951, retiring in 1985.

Niel was a very active member of VFW No. 7591, Wisconsin Fire Equipment Mechanics Association (former president from 1972 to 1986), and a very active member of St. Dennis Catholic Church, where he ushered and volunteered over the years. Niel enjoyed traveling with Caryl, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Niel is survived by his children, Michael of Van Nuys, Calif., Mary Lee of Madison, Ann (JR) Wetley of Sun Prairie and Sharon Doyle of Evanston, Ill.; grandchildren, Caroline and Patrick Doyle of Evanston, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Pauline Rossmaessler of Oceanside, Calif. and Virginia Replinger of Madison; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Caryl; parents; brother, Richard “Dick” Rossmaessler; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Dennis Catholic Church. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Memorials may be gifted in Niel’s name to St. Dennis Catholic Church.

Niel’s family would like to thank the staff of Oak Park Place for the kind and compassionate care they gave him.

Thanks for being a great husband, dad, father-in-law and grandpa!

