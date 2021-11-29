Funeral, visitation planned for 8-year-old killed in Waukesha parade tragedy

by Logan Reigstad

Tucker and Jackson Sparks. Courtesy: GoFundMe

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — A funeral and visitation are scheduled for later this week for the 8-year-old boy killed just over a week ago while at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Jackson Sparks was one of six people killed when a 39-year-old Milwaukee man drove into the crowded parade on November 21. On Monday, prosecutors added a sixth charge of first-degree homicide against the suspect, Darrell Brooks, Jr., stemming from Sparks’ death.

RELATED: Waukesha parade suspect charged with sixth intentional homicide count

A visitation for Sparks is set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Brooklife Church in Mukwonago, with a funeral service to follow, according to his obituary. A private family burial is set for Friday.

The obituary describes the third-grader at Clarendon Avenue Elementary School as loving baseball and asks for donations for the Waukesha Blazers Memorial Fund. Children who attend the funeral are encouraged to wear baseball jerseys.

RELATED: How you can support victims of Waukesha parade tragedy

Sparks’ 12-year-old brother Tucker was hospitalized but has since been discharged to recover at home.

A GoFundMe for the Sparks family has raised more than $444,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Also as of Monday afternoon, Children’s Wisconsin hospital is still treating seven kids who were injured at the parade. Three remain in serious condition, while three others are in fair condition and one is in good condition.

WATCH BELOW: Timeline of key events in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.