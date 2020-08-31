Funeral for Deputy Treadwell, who died of the coronavirus, streaming online

Dane County Deputy Richard ‘Rick’ Treadwell died in the line of duty from complications of COVID-19 on Aug. 22. A funeral is streaming online Monday.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Sunday night that flags will fly at half-staff Monday in honor of the Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy who died of coronavirus last week.

