Fumagalli, Cichy team up again to help Ronald McDonald House

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Troy Fumagallli was back in Madison on Monday to team up with his old college roommate, Jack Cichy, but not on the football field.

The former Badgers teamed up with the Italian restaurant Naples 15 to help cook dinner for the Ronald McDonald House.

Fumagalli and Cichy cut up mushrooms, tomatoes, and mozzarella for salads for 21 families.

“It’s fun for everybody. It makes a small impact, but it’s just a great thing to do.”

While it was fun to be in the kitchen together, the best part for them was giving back.

