Front yard food pantry helps the community

A front yard food pantry is serving the community while continuing acts of kindness. Now, more than ever, their mission is to help out others during these challenging times.

Prairie Road Pantry all started with a small table, a milk crate and a desire to help others. Now it has grown to a fully stocked pantry with fresh items every week.

