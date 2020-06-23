Front door shattered during burglary at downtown tattoo shop

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police responded to a “smash-and-grab” burglary at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday at Blue Lotus Tattoo and the Piercing Lounge on Gilman Street.

The front door was shattered, a release said. There was also a large rock found nearby.

Several areas inside the business were disturbed, but it was not immediately known what was taken.



