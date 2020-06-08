Front door of Dane County Courthouse smashed, police say

MADISON, Wis. — An employee at the Dane County Courthouse reported Monday morning that two panels of glass on one of the front doors were smashed over the weekend.

According to an incident report, a window above the main doors also had a hole in it.

Police said there was no indication that anyone entered the courthouse.

