‘From streets to board rooms’: Michael Johnson encourages meetings between young activists and policy makers

Dane County Board of Supervisors Chair agrees now is time for action

Madalyn O'Neill by Madalyn O'Neill

MADISON, Wis. – In the midst of demonstrations and calls for action, protesters say it’s time to move beyond talking about change and enact it.

Boys & Girls Club of Dane County CEO and President Michael Johnson is talking with government officials, hoping to connect them to activists on the ground.

“I think we have to go from streets to board rooms,” Johnson said.

He took the next step toward that yesterday when he met with Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

While the two men had disagreements, they agreed to keep the specifics of their discussion private for now, according to Johnson. He said he feels good after the meeting with the Republican leader.

“Yesterday I pretty much said, I don’t think you can have peace unless you seek justice,” Johnson said. “I think one of the ways we’ll be able to seek justice is by having the voices of young people who are organizing these protests talk directly to policy makers.”

Vos’s office has not responded to a request for comment.

Earlier in the week, Johnson gathered a group of community leaders and personally asked protesters to march peacefully, saying destruction distracts from the ultimate goal.

“You continue to have civil unrest, you’re going to see businesses leave,” Johnson said. “That will have an impact on school systems (and) social services programs.”

At this point, he said it’s not about finding the answers, but acting on them and making funding available at state and local levels. He said the city’s common council has approved racial equity recommendations without adequately funding them.

“I’m tired of task forces and planning commissions,” Johnson said. “Black folks are tired of kicking the football down the road.”

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has stated the upcoming budget will be a tough one. In a blog post Thursday, she outlined the changes the city is making to address racial disparity, crime prevention and criminal justice reform.

Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said it’s time to walk the walk after years of committees talking about ways to move toward racial equity. A recently introduced county resolution encourages criminal justice reform, endorsing the development of a behavioral health triage center and a Dane County community justice center.

Despite facing a tight budget like other governmental agencies, Eicher said the hope is to build the centers in the next three years.

“I think we have to be ambitious, have to push ourselves, because the challenges that we are facing are not going to go away, and we needed these alternatives yesterday. It’s high time that we do them,” she said. “We are seeing an unprecedented level of involvement and recognition from everywhere from large nonprofits to athletic teams to corporations, and some of these folks have resources that could be used to help make some of these things a reality.”

The Wisconsin Senate will hold a special session Monday to address a package of police reform measures in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

