Fritz Wenger

by Obituaries

Fritz Wenger, age 92, of Monroe, died at home on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Fritz was born on September 10, 1929 in Wimmis, Switzerland, the son of Christian and Rosa (Mani) Wenger. He served in the Swiss Army before immigrating to the United States in 1951. Fritz served from 1953 – 1955 as a construction foreman in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Japan and Korea attaining the rank of Corporal before his honorable discharge. He was united in marriage to Rose M. Frey on September 4, 1954 in Darlington. He was employed as a cabinet maker for Simmons Construction for several years before establishing Wenger and Prien Construction with Bob Prien. He eventually became self employed as Fritz Wenger, Building Contractor. Following his retirement from construction, Fritz worked for eleven years as a custodian at St. John’s United Church of Christ.

He was a dedicated member of American Legion Post #84 serving as post commander for several terms, New Glarus Jodlerdlub and Mannerchor, St. John’s United Church of Christ, and Turner Hall Turn and Schwing.

Fritz is survived by four children, Marcia (Onasis) Youanis of Gilbert, AZ, Chris Wenger (Larry Phalin) of Argyle, Fritz (Sarah) Wenger of Monroe, Angela (Dennis) Burkeland of Browntown; five grandchildren, Carl (Lindsy) Gille, Fritz Wenger, Ross Wenger (Ashley Buol), Kristal Gille, Carmen Gille; seven great grandchildren, Kalie, McKenzie, Kenedee, Grasyn, Kerington, Lillian, Cayson; and two brothers, Christian and Peter Wenger of Switzerland. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rose, on August 2, 2020; a son, Karl; five brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Monroe, with Rev. Todd Hackman officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe. Memorials are suggested in Fritz’s name to American Legion Post #84 or St. John’s United Church of Christ. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

