Fritz W. Aschliman

Site staff by Site staff

Mineral Point – Fritz W. Aschliman, age 81, of Mineral Point passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 2, 1939 the son of Ernest and Frieda (Huber) Aschliman. He graduated from Ridgeway High School in 1957. He grew up on the family farm in Ridgeway and later enlisted in the Army Reserves. Fritz married Wanda Wonders on July 21, 1962. Fritz was in the farm machinery business for over 60 years, in 1981 he purchased Farmers Implement Store in Mineral Point and created a legacy for future generations. He enjoyed playing cards, attending sporting events with his grandkids, fishing trips to Canada with Mike Gratz and Roger Philipps, volunteering for missions trips to Mississippi. He enjoyed delivering equipment with his good friends Bert Cenite, Kenny Johnson and Mike Gratz. He love to travel with Wanda to Italy, Spain, the Caribbean, Australia and thru out the United States.

Fritz had many achievements: he was a Charter Member of the Mineral Point Lions Club, served as President and was Lion of the Year; he was a member of the Mineral Point Fire Department for many years; served as Board of Directors of Farmers Savings Bank; he was named Mineral Point Citizen of the Year; Cattleman’s Association Lifetime Achievement Award; served on Board of Directors for Midwest Equipment and Dealers Association; and he won many national awards for farm equipment sales.

Fritz is survived by his wife Wanda, his children; Alice (Russ Skram) of Mount Horeb , Dan of Highlands Ranch, CO, David (Krista) of Mineral Point; grandchildren Julie, Bill, Krista, Mike, Myah, Mara, Macy, Malea and Drew; great-grandkids Cole and Cora; his sisters Rose Mohlman, Helen Klein and Mary Lou Oxnem.

He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Ernie, Paul, Margaret James and Lillian Aschliman.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Mineral Point, followed by a private family funeral service. Pastor Bev Davis and Beryl Melcher will concelebrate. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Fritz’s name will be given to different community organizations.

” WE HAVE SO MUCH. IT’S HARD TO BELIEVE OTHERS HAVE SO LITTLE. WERE HOPING TO MAKE THEIR LIVES ALOT BETTER IN THE MONTHS TO COME.”

GORGEN FUNERAL HOME

310 Ridge St.

Mineral Point, WI 53565

www.gorgenfh.com