Fritz E. Neuenschwander

VERONA – Fritz Neuenschwander, caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully the morning of April 26, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was 97.

He was born May 25, 1922, to Fred and Louise Neuenschwander in Monroe, where Fritz resided before moving to Mount Horeb on his own so that he could pursue a high school education.

On August 24, 1949, Fritz was married to Dorothy Schmid and they settled in Verona, where Fritz personally built their family home. He and Dorothy raised four children there and would remain in the home for nearly all 70 years of their marriage.

During his working years, Fritz worked for Associated Milk Producers, where he started as an ice cream and cheese maker before driving milk trucks until his retirement in 1984. It was during this time that he established himself as a competitive bowler and horseshoe thrower around the area, a reputation he maintained well into retirement.

When not in Verona, Fritz and Dorothy enjoyed time at their camper in Pioneer Park outside of Lake Delton, where they entertained guests around campfires and card tables, with Fritz cooking many a burger and brat over the open flames. He and Dorothy spent countless days fishing down the road at Mirror Lake and many nights playing bingo at the campground, with Fritz always ducking out early to ensure there was a campfire waiting for everyone to end the night with s’mores and fond memories.

He enjoyed getting outdoors whenever possible, whether it was tinkering around the camper, going for a walk around the neighborhood or ice fishing through the cold of Wisconsin winters. Fritz was crafty by nature, able to fix anything with improvised patches, and he made a hobby out of building Bottle Bass and Whirlybirds for relatives.

Many often marveled at how healthy he remained for his long life, a fact Fritz attributed to his penchant for staying active and his mix of home-spun remedies, including a daily dose of vodka-soaked raisins. He wasn’t much for hugs but always greeted you with a big smile and was easy to share a laugh, never shy to tell someone “Don’t worry about it!”

Fritz was a prankster. For a spell, you knew he’d visited through a subtle shift at your house, a picture out of place or a trinket turned backwards. He was a basketball lover and played on the state-tournament boys basketball team for Mount Horeb in 1941, his senior year. His passion for the sport lived on as he attended many Wisconsin mens games over the years and always looked forward to the WIAA state tournaments.

Fritz is survived by his brother, Harry (Sue) Friedli; sister, Helen Sullivan; and his four children, Roy (Mary), Patsy, Karen Burkeland, and Rick. He is also survived by grandchildren

Kendra (Elijah) Mateni; Tim (Teresa) Neuenschwander; Beth (Jim) Murphy; Jon (Jamie Nigito) Neuenschwander; Tom (Dora) Boehnen; and Will Boehnen.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his parents; his brothers, Roy and Wilbert; his sister, Rose; his grandson, Craig Burkeland; and his daughter-in-law, Mary.

A private service will be held, with interment at Verona City Cemetery.

