Fritz Adler

Fritz Adler, age 84, of Windsor, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City.

Fritz was born on March 9, 1936, in Springfield Corners, the son of AJ and Cecelia (Pape) Adler. On June 20, 1961, he married Ruth Ann Uselman at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Roxbury.

Fritz honorably served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.

After 37 years of employment at Oscar Mayer in Madison, he retired and began his “second career” as a groundskeeper at Maple Bluff Country Club, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

Fritz was an active member of St. Olaf’s Catholic Church in DeForest. He was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus for many years, serving a term as Grand Knight. He was a familiar face at many pancake breakfasts, brat stands, 4th of July bingo tents, among other activities. He also thoroughly enjoyed volunteering with the Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities.

Fritz enjoyed coaching Babe Ruth baseball and was proud to be inducted into the Windsor Baseball Hall of Fame. He was also a Lifetime Member of the Yahara Lakes Fisherman’s Club. He enjoyed watching sports, especially cheering on his grandchildren.

Time in the outdoors was very important to Fritz. Annual hunting camps at the land in Boaz, musky fishing trips in northern Wisconsin every Fall, and rabbit and squirrel hunts, with family and friends were highlights of his life.

In every aspect of Fritz’s life, he made lifelong friends. He was a talented woodworker and many friends and family received treasured gifts made by him.

Fritz spent many memorable years with his special friend, Jan Gumz, and her family.

Survivors include his children, Terry (Kim) Adler, Craig (Kristen) Adler, and Lisa (Todd) Breunig; his grandchildren, Lucas (Shelby) Adler, Sarah Adler, Sally (Mark) Ladsten, Sarah Albers, and Lane Albers; his great-granddaughter, Mabry Ladsten. He is also survived by his siblings, Marie Ann Simon, Pete Adler, Janice Christianson, Janet (Ron) McLean, Judy (Hank) Froese, and Dennis Siegle; his in-laws, Carol (Ralph) Laufenberg, Bernard (Sharon) Uselman, Dave (Kathy) Uselman, Vicki (Randy) Breunig, and many nieces and nephews. Fritz was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and daughter, JoLynn; his siblings, Sister Marie Terese and Susie Siegle; his father- and mother-in-law, Norbert and Magdalen Uselman; his brothers-in-law, Steve Uselman and Gene Christianson; his sister-in-law, Judy Adler; and nephew, Mark Adler.

A heartfelt thank you to Dr. David Ringdahl, Agrace Hospice, and the staff at Maplewood Nursing Home for their compassionate care.

Due to CoviD, a private funeral will take place with immediate family. Masses will be held in his honor throughout the year at various churches in the area that he attended during his life. Memorials for Fritz can be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, an organization that held a special place in his heart.