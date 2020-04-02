Friends remember husband, wife homicide victims whose loss leaves ‘a large hole in so many hearts’

MADISON, Wis. – Those close to Robin Carre and Dr. Beth Potter are remembering the husband and wife as dedicated parents of three and people who everyone wanted to be around.

UW-Madison Police have not identified a suspect in the couple’s double homicide, which they say was targeted. A jogger found the two in a ditch off a path in the UW Arboretum Tuesday morning.

Potter worked at the Wingra Family Medical Center run by the Access Community Health Centers and the University of Wisconsin Department of Family Medicine and Community Health. Carre had a college coaching business.

The owners of Training for Warriors, a fitness center they call a dojo in Middleton, said Carre was almost always around.

“There’s definitely a culture of family here,” owner Jennifer Nolan said. “He was definitely missed when he wasn’t here.”

Carre’s presence was something fellow gym-goers took to heart.

“He always, always, always had something positive to say,” friend Scott Mensches said. “No matter what was going on, he always had something positive. It was addicting to be around him.”

Now that Jennifer and Jonathan Nolan’s dojo is empty because of the pandemic, it’s Carre’s absence they feel the most.

“He was so nice to be around,” Jennifer Nolan said. “That’s what I want people to know. He was a good soul.”

“He just wanted to help people,” Jonathan Nolan said. “He was just a great guy. I love that guy.”

The Nolans said Carre would bring his wife to events like Halloween parties at the fitness center, remembering one year when Potter dressed as Harry Potter.

“(They were) very complimentary to each other,” Jonathan Nolan said. “I know she was a kind and caring woman.”



Like Carre, Potter was a joy to be around, according to loved ones such as old friend and colleague UW Dr. Melissa Stiles.

“Her loss will leave a large hole in so many hearts,” Stiles said. “She had a way of just making you feel at ease. She was so generous and so kind. She was so warm. You just wanted to be with Beth. Everyone wanted to be around Beth.”

Stiles said she’ll keep Potter with her in her heart.

“I hold on to my many dear memories with Beth and will always keep her light with me,” she said, adding that Potter is also remembered as an excellent doctor, advocate for healthcare for all and leader during the COVID-19 pandemic as the director of UW Employee Health.

Like her husband, Potter was also focused on fitness as a jogger and cross-country skier.

The Nolans said even though Carre won’t be back at Training For Warriors, he’s made his mark.

“I still feel him here now,” Jennifer Nolan said.

“Yep, that’s why I said, he’ll always be here, for sure,” Jonathan Nolan agreed.

Anyone with information that may be related to the double homicide is asked to contact UW-Police or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

