Friends of State Street Family seeking businesses to host hospitality tables to help homeless

FSSF said it will keep the tables supplied

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — Friends of State Street Family staff members are seeking business owners who are willing to host hospitality tables in Madison.

FSSF has set up its first table on West Washington Avenue with water and snacks at an unmanned table so that people experiencing homelessness can have access to supplies.

If you own a business and are willing to host a table, please reach out to them on Facebook. FSSF said they will keep the table supplied and all you have to do is be willing to have the table on your property.

