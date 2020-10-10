Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation hold groundbreaking ceremony for new park

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

Culver Park groundbreaking ceremony

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. — After ten years of planning, Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation (FSPPR) held a groundbreaking ceremony to begin the construction of Culver Community Park.

The 67-acre site on Sauk Prairie Road will include a skate park, ice skating rink and many other features for locals to enjoy.

Organizers say the multi-million dollar project relied on donations which were partially limited after the pandemic. Still, the team said generous donors and grants are making their dream possible to continue.

“We all have a connection with a park…we all can remember our first home run or playing on the playground with grandpa, first time sledding, first time ice skating… we all have memories and that’s why our tagline for our fundraising was, ‘create memories for a lifetime’,” said FSPPR Vice President, John Lehan.

After the groundbreaking, attendees walked around the site which was cleared by workers and volunteers.

The park, set to be finished by 2024, is made possible by donors including the Culver family and the park site’s landowners.

More information can be found here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.