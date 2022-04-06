Friends of Carver-Roehl Park to hold Easter Egg Hunt

by Kyle Jones

CLINTON, Wis. — Bring your basket and a keen eye, it’s egg-hunting time at Carver Roehl Park.

The Friends of Carver-Roehl Park will hold their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. Children and parents are encouraged to arrive early to have time to walk to the pavilion and prepare.

The event is free to anyone ages 12 and under and will be held in rain, snow, or shine. Non-perishable items will also be collected, benefiting the Clinton Food Pantry.

A certain holiday hare will also be in attendance to greet children, and all participants will receive prizes and treats.

