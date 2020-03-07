Friends, family remember Tony Robinson on five year anniversary of his death

The 19-year-old was shot and killed by a Madison Police Officer

Adam Duxter

MADISON, Wis. – Friends and family of Tony Robinson gathered to celebrate his life Friday afternoon.

On March 6 2015, Robinson was shot and killed by a Madison police officer in a home on Williamson Street on the city’s east side.

It was later determined the officer was acting within his rights, but the shooting still led to sweeping changes throughout the department.

I’m at the social justice center on Willy Street in Madison, where friends and family of Tony Robinson will hold a candlelight vigil tonight. Five years ago today, Robinson was killed by Madison Police. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/nRpp9GMzgs — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) March 6, 2020

“I miss my grandson every day,” said Sharon Irwin-Henry, Robinson’s grandmother. “I wake up today and I know that in less than a half an hour, he will be bleeding on those steps again for me, and dying, and there’s nothing I can do to change that.”

Prior to a candlelight vigil, friends and family members honored Robinson with music and spoken word poetry during a celebration of life.

“There were young kids coming up and speaking their hearts,” Irwin-Henry said. “It was a celebration of their lives and their understanding and awareness.”

After a candlelight vigil at the Social Justice Center on Williamson Street, nearly fifty people blocked traffic in both directions.

“We are trying to make change. We walk in a way that’s peace, we have to,” Irwin-Henry said. “We need change.”

