Friends, family march in honor of Tony Robinson on sixth anniversary of his death

MADISON, Wis. — Friends and family of Tony Robinson gathered and marched through downtown Madison to celebrate his life Saturday night.

On March 6, 2015, Robinson was shot and killed by a Madison police officer in a home on Williamson Street on the city’s east side.

It was later determined the officer was acting within his rights, but the shooting still led to sweeping changes throughout the department.

“It makes me feel happy [people come out each year],” said Jordan Chester, a long-time friend of Robinson’s, “but at the same time, nothing has gotten done. [MPD officer] Matt Kenny is still on the streets, but he’s killed two people now, and he’s still a Madison police officer. What does that say about this community? It’s a slap in my face, it’s a slap in the community’s face.”

The group gathered at Robinson’s east side home Saturday night before marching toward the state capitol and on to State Street.

Last month, News 3 Now interviewed Robinson’s grandmother, who says she believes she has enough evidence to get Kenny fired for perjury.

