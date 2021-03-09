Frieda Delores Bachim

Site staff by Site staff

OREGON- Frieda Delores Bachim, age 94, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on May 4, 1926, in Mount Sterling, Wis., the daughter of Albert and Georgia (Knutson) Holmes.

Frieda graduated from Seneca High School. She was united in marriage to her love, Franklin Bachim on March 16, 1946. Frieda was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where she enjoyed quilting with the St. John’s Quilting Club. She was also a member of the Bell Ringers Camping Club and an avid Brewers fan. Frieda enjoyed bowling, baking, gardening and watching and feeding the birds.

Frieda is survived by three sons, Dale (Marilyn) Bachim, Dennis (Dianne) Bachim and Allen (Merry) Bachim; two daughters, Barbara (William) Ace and Lori Arndt; son-in-law, Ed (Marlene) Webb; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and dear friends, Larry and Barb Newhouse.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Franklin; her parents; daughter, Carol Webb; granddaughter, Nikki Arndt-Jones; sisters, Ruth, Geneva, Myrtle, Lila; brother, Mervin; daughter-in-law, Sherry Bachim; and son-in-law, John Arndt.

A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021. Burial will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery following the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

(608) 835-3515

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.