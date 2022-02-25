Friday marks last day of Packers stock sale

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Fans of the Green Bay Packers have until the end of the day Friday to buy shares of stock in the historic franchise.

Since the start of the organization’s sixth-ever stock sale on Nov. 16, the Packers have sold approximately 197,200 shares at $300 apiece, generating more than $65.4 million. The money raised during the stock sale will go toward further improvements at Lambeau Field.

Close to $1 million in stock has been sold in the last week, when the Packers last updated the progress of the sale.

The Packers say they’ve sold shares to people in all 50 states, as well as several U.S. territories and Canada. The stock is not being offered to people in any other country.

The stock sale ends at 11:59 p.m. central time on Friday, Feb. 25. Fans interested in buying a share can do it online, although shares are being limited to 200 per person, counting any shares bought in previous stock offerings.

The Packers are the only team in American major professional sports to offer stock, and while stockholders don’t earn dividends on their shares, they do earn other perks — including an invitation to the annual shareholders’ meeting.

The only other stock sales in the team’s long history were held in 1923, 1935, 1950, 1997 and 2011. More than 250,000 people bought shares during the 2011 sale.

