Friday game between Brewers and Cubs postponed due to weather, rescheduled for May 30 doubleheader

by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy: Milwaukee Brewers

CHICAGO — The wet and cold weather sitting over large parts of the midwest is causing the second game of the season between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs to be postponed.

The rain, which held off long enough for Thursday’s Opening Day festivities at Wrigley Field, continued through Friday morning in Chicago, causing the Cubs to call off the second game of the series, which was scheduled to start just after 1 p.m.

Today’s game has been postponed. It has been rescheduled for Monday, May 30 as the second game of a split doubleheader at 6:40 pm CT. The original game that day has been moved to 12:05 pm. pic.twitter.com/hqHqDU7Owd — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 8, 2022

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on May 30.

The Cubs came away with a 5-4 win over Milwaukee on Opening Day, with Ian Happ — the cousin of former Wisconsin Badgers basketball star Ethan Happ — hitting two doubles and driving in a pair of runs and former Madison Mallard Nico Hoerner hitting a two-run home run off of reigning National League Cy Young award winner Corbin Burnes.

The Brewers and Cubs are scheduled to meet again Saturday afternoon in Chicago, with first pitch in that game scheduled for 1:20 p.m.

