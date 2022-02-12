FreshFin Poké to open doors at Hilldale this summer

FreshFin Poké is planning to open up its second Madison location this summer at Hilldale Shopping Center, according to a release.

FreshFin specializes in healthy poke and grain bowls. Customers can choose from 12 house-crafted bowls or create their own by choosing proteins (such as salmon, ahi tuna, chicken, marinated tofu and slow-roasted pork), fresh produce, toppings and in-house sauces.

Since first opening in 2017 in Milwaukee, FreshFin has expanded to five other Milwaukee-area locations, two locations in Utah and one in Madison at 502 University Ave.

As a way to give back to the community, FreshFin has an initiative called “Earn a Bowl, Give a Bowl.” When customers who are a part of their rewards program receive a free bowl, FreshFin donates a meal to Feeding America, a nonprofit that connects with local food shelters to those who need it. FreshFin also partners with local nonprofits and schools

FreshFin does not have a set opening date, but it is intending to open this summer between Muramoto Hilldale and Dumpling Haus.

RELATED: Read about other local poke spots to try here.