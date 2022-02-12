FreshFin Poké to open doors at Hilldale this summer

The Hilldale location will be its second in the Madison area, ninth overall for the Milwaukee-based business.
Emily Knepple,
Posted:
Updated:
by Emily Knepple
A bowl of poke sits on a wooden board and small portions of ingredients are in small bowls surrounding it.
Courtesy of Fresh Fin Poke

FreshFin Poké is planning to open up its second Madison location this summer at Hilldale Shopping Center, according to a release. 

FreshFin specializes in healthy poke and grain bowls. Customers can choose from 12 house-crafted bowls or create their own by choosing proteins (such as salmon, ahi tuna, chicken, marinated tofu and slow-roasted pork), fresh produce, toppings and in-house sauces.

Since first opening in 2017 in Milwaukee, FreshFin has expanded to five other Milwaukee-area locations, two locations in Utah and one in Madison at 502 University Ave. 

As a way to give back to the community, FreshFin has an initiative called Earn a Bowl, Give a Bowl.” When customers who are a part of their rewards program receive a free bowl, FreshFin donates a meal to Feeding America, a nonprofit that connects with local food shelters to those who need it. FreshFin also partners with local nonprofits and schools

FreshFin does not have a set opening date, but it is intending to open this summer between Muramoto Hilldale and Dumpling Haus. 

RELATED: Read about other local poke spots to try here.

Footer that says Subscribe with covers of Madison Magazine

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

More Top Stories