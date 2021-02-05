Frese earns win 499 as No. 10 Maryland women rout Wisconsin

Associated Press by Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Brenda Frese tied a school record with her 499th win as coach of the Maryland women’s basketball team, reaching the milestone by guiding the 10th-ranked Terrapins past Wisconsin 84-48 on Thursday.

Frese equaled the mark set by Hall of Fame coach Chris Weller, who was at Maryland from 1975-2002. Weller was replaced by Frese, who’s 499-130 over 19 seasons.

Katie Benzan led the Terrapins with 18 points, one of six players in double figures. Maryland forced 25 turnovers and finished with a 40-23 rebounding advantage.

Sydney Hilliard scored 20 points for Wisconsin. The Badgers have lost 10 of 11 and are 0-9 all-time against Maryland.

