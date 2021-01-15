Freezing drizzle possible today, light snow returns tonight -Haddie

A strong storm moving across eastern Iowa today will continue to impact southern Wisconsin. The heaviest snow and strong winds are on the west side of this system, creating blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota and western Iowa, where Blizzard Warnings are in effect.

Scattered flurries or patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle are possible today across southern Wisconsin. There may be slick spots on area roads as a result.

The storm will continue to move southeast tonight into Saturday. The track of the storm will be across central Illinois, but southern Wisconsin will be close enough for light snow will return tonight. Some minor accumulations will be possible into Saturday morning.

Sunday looks a bit colder with just a few remaining flurries. No accumulation is expected at this time. A few chances for snow are in the forecast next week with temperatures remaining near seasonal normals.