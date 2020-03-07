Freedom Mine listed as historic place by Wisconsin Historical Society

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

FREEDOM, Wis. — The Wisconsin Historical Society has announced that the Freedom Mine in Sauk County has been listed in the State Register of Historic Places.

The State Register is Wisconsin’s official list of sites that have been deemed relevant to understanding the state’s history and heritage.

According to a news release, the mine was originally opened in 1910, but it closed a year later when the mine flooded. Though the Freedom Mine was only in operation for a short time, Kara O’Keeffe of the Wisconsin Historical Society said it is a good example of the mining practices that were typical in the Baraboon Range Iron District during the early decades of the 20th century.

The underground remains of the mine are nearly completely preserved more than 70 feet below the surface, the release said.

Freedom Mine is the only known archaeological investigation of a submerged mining site, according to the release. It gives researchers an unprecedented look at the intricacies involved in early 20th-century mining operations.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments