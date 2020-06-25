Freedom Inc. plans rally to push for police-free schools

MADISON, Wis. — Freedom Inc. and Freedom Youth Squad have planned a protest for Thursday to advocate for police-free schools in Madison.

Thursday’s protest comes just a day after Madison Metropolitan School District leaders announced they plan to vote Monday on whether or not to continue the school district’s contract with the Madison Police Department.

The protest is scheduled from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the top of State Street near the State Capitol building.

Madison has been wrought with tension this week following several acts of violence, including an assault against a Black woman that police are investigating as a hate crime. The 18-year-old woman said she was attacked early Wednesday morning by four white men who sprayed her with lighter fluid and lit her face on fire after yelling a racial slur at her.

On Tuesday, police forced a Black activist to the ground and arrested him while he was protesting at The Cooper’s Tavern with a bullhorn and baseball bat. The man’s arrest later sparked protests in downtown Madison. As the night continued, some protesters tore down statues at the State Capitol.

A group of people also reportedly assaulted a Wisconsin State Senator Tuesday night. That same night, a man was reportedly beaten after “inadvertently” driving into protesters’ path.

