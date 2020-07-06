Free traveling art program celebrates 45 years

This year, get free ArtKits containing all of the supplies and instructions to make a project.

MADISON, Wis. — Art Cart, a partnership with Madison School & Community Recreation and Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, is celebrating its 45th year, and kicking off the season Monday.

According to a release, Art Cart will be providing free art activities for families July 6 through Aug. 14. Art Cart is a free traveling art program that visits parks and schools in Madison every summer.

“Art Cart is a Madison icon, bringing free, accessible art education to Madison neighborhoods for 45 years enriching the lives of thousands of children,” MSCR executive director Janet Dyer says. “We are proud of its history stimulating children’s imagination, creativity and self-expression. We are also proud of the team for adapting the program to safely bring art to the parks this summer.”

In response to the coronavirus, they will be providing Art Cart ArtKits for families to take home to complete as opposed to doing projects at the ArtCart. The kits, which include supplies and instruction, can be picked up at the carts on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Art Cart starts Monday at Lucia Crest Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday it will be at Rennebohm Park from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday it will be at Warner Park Beach from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Find the full schedule here.

