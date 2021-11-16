Free outdoor food pantry opens at Madison East High School

MADISON, Wis. — Students in the Food Equity Club at Madison East High School opened a free outdoor food pantry on Tuesday.

The new pantry will be stocked with canned food available 24/7 for any member of the Madison community.

Club members and faculty advisor Helena White coordinate food donations from generous community donors.

Painted in the school’s signature purple and gold, the outdoor free food pantry was designed and built by a member as part of his Eagle Scout service project.

“Generation after generation at East High School have recognized the need and they are helping each other out with getting food into the hands of their fellow students, so I think students at East are really concerned with other students in the building and they want to help them out,” White, a speech and language clinician at the school, said.

The club runs an open food pantry near the school’s media center, a secured storage food pantry and snack program in partnership with students in special education.

Students also write and submit grants to organizations such as the By Youth For Youth Committee, a part of United Way of Dane County, and the Madison Public Schools Foundation.

