Free offers for health care workers on Nurse Appreciation Day

Nurse appreciation week starts on Wednesday and several area businesses are offering deals and free treats as a way to say “Thank you.”

The Great Wolf Lodge in the Wisconsin Dells will give nurses and their families a free night stay once they reopen for every room that gets rented through May 12th.

Dunkin’ locations are offering a free medium-sized coffee and donut to all healthcare workers on Wednesday.

For a chance at a free burrito, nurses and other health care professionals can visit Chipotle’s website to make a claim as a part of their ‘4Heroes’ campain.

Amazon is offering a number of free kindle nursing books on its website.

The app “Talkspace” is giving a free month of therapy to all doctors, nurses, social workers and front-line workers.

Adidas, Nike, North Face, Dollar General and Walgreens are other companies offering discounts and giveaways to health care workers this week.Healthcare workers can find more offers and free resources on nurse.org.

