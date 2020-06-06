Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison gives bikes to frontline workers

MADISON, Wis.– Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison hosted a drive-through bike giveaway for frontline workers Saturday near East Towne Mall.

According to a news release, the organization plans to donate 200 bikes to employees that work at grocery stores, food pantries, child care centers and delivery drivers.

The non-profit organization partnered with Latino Workforce Academy, Madison Urban Ministry,YWCA Madison, Centro Hispano, Literacy Network, Porchlight, and The River FoodPantry for the event.

Officials said the coronavirus shutdown came two weeks before the annual big bike giveaway was supposed to take place.

“We have a lot of larger sized bikes intended for teens repaired and ready to go thanks to our volunteers who’ve worked hard to repair them this winter. Instead of gathering dust, we’ll be paying our appreciation to the front line workers who continued to work during this time, said Executive Director, Kristie Goforth Schilling.” “Riding bikes is not only a viable form of transportation, but it’s also a great way to improve mental health and reduce stress. We’ve modified our operation and are thrilled to be doing a drive-through giveaway for those who have given so much of themselves during this uncertain time.”

The non-profit organization is asking for a helmet sponsor to donate $5,000 so FB4K Madison can give away helmets and other accessories.

Officials said anyone in need of a bike will have to contact one of the partner organizations listed above.

For more information about how to donate and volunteer, visit Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison website.

