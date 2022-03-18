Free Bikes 4 Kidz announces 2022 community partners

by Logan Rude

Courtesy of Free Bikes 4 Kidz

MADISON, Wis. — Spring is quickly approaching, and the weather is getting warmer, which means Madison’s roads and trails will soon be filled with bikers.

Over the next few months and until the end of May, hundreds of kids will get their hands on new bikes of their own thanks to Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison’s efforts. The non-profit works each year to collect and repair older bikes destined for disposal so they can be repurposed and given to kids who might not be able to afford one.

“We started out giving bikes away in Madison and our reach has grown organically as organizations in the southern half of the state continue to reach out to us. Our bike community is so large here and they donate their unused bikes to us which we refurbish and keep out of the landfill,” Free Bikes 4 Kidz Executive Director Kristie Goforth said “There’s a lot of life left in these bikes and our staff and volunteers bring them back to life for their new owners. It’s incredibly fulfilling work.”

The organization announced its list of 2022 community partners on Friday that will help with bike distribution in the coming months. Since its start in 2017, the group has distributed more than 6,600 bikes with the help of more than 100 community partners.

“We are so grateful to our 30 distribution partners because we could not do this work without them,” Goforth said. “They find the recipients, measure the kids, and collect numerous data points for us.”

The following organizations will help distribute bikes this year:

Waunakee Neighborhood Center

Girl’s Inc.

Lussier Heritage Center

Tri 4 Schools

Verona Area School District

Hawthorne Elementary

Just Dane

Common Threads

GiGi’s Playhouse of Madison

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County

Southwest Madison Action Coalition

One City Schools

Leopold Community School

Emerson Elementary School

Wisconsin Youth Company

Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center

Elver Park Neighborhood Center

Middleton Cross Plains School District

Reach Dane

Reach Dane Home Based

Mendota Elementary

Sun Prairie School District

The River Food Pantry

LEAP Elementary

McFarland School District

Cesar Chavez Community Center

Dr. John Bryant Community Center

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

Humble Park Community Center

Tyler Domer Community Center

More information about Free Bikes 4 Kidz is available online.

