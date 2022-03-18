Free Bikes 4 Kidz announces 2022 community partners
MADISON, Wis. — Spring is quickly approaching, and the weather is getting warmer, which means Madison’s roads and trails will soon be filled with bikers.
Over the next few months and until the end of May, hundreds of kids will get their hands on new bikes of their own thanks to Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison’s efforts. The non-profit works each year to collect and repair older bikes destined for disposal so they can be repurposed and given to kids who might not be able to afford one.
“We started out giving bikes away in Madison and our reach has grown organically as organizations in the southern half of the state continue to reach out to us. Our bike community is so large here and they donate their unused bikes to us which we refurbish and keep out of the landfill,” Free Bikes 4 Kidz Executive Director Kristie Goforth said “There’s a lot of life left in these bikes and our staff and volunteers bring them back to life for their new owners. It’s incredibly fulfilling work.”
The organization announced its list of 2022 community partners on Friday that will help with bike distribution in the coming months. Since its start in 2017, the group has distributed more than 6,600 bikes with the help of more than 100 community partners.
“We are so grateful to our 30 distribution partners because we could not do this work without them,” Goforth said. “They find the recipients, measure the kids, and collect numerous data points for us.”
The following organizations will help distribute bikes this year:
- Waunakee Neighborhood Center
- Girl’s Inc.
- Lussier Heritage Center
- Tri 4 Schools
- Verona Area School District
- Hawthorne Elementary
- Just Dane
- Common Threads
- GiGi’s Playhouse of Madison
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County
- Southwest Madison Action Coalition
- One City Schools
- Leopold Community School
- Emerson Elementary School
- Wisconsin Youth Company
- Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center
- Elver Park Neighborhood Center
- Middleton Cross Plains School District
- Reach Dane
- Reach Dane Home Based
- Mendota Elementary
- Sun Prairie School District
- The River Food Pantry
- LEAP Elementary
- McFarland School District
- Cesar Chavez Community Center
- Dr. John Bryant Community Center
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
- Humble Park Community Center
- Tyler Domer Community Center
More information about Free Bikes 4 Kidz is available online.
