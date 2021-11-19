Frederick Robinson

by Obituaries

Lt. Col. Frederick M. “Rob” Robinson, 77, of Richland Center WI, died at his home in Richland Center, on Tuesday November 16, 2021.

Fred was born February 2, 1944, in Philadelphia, PA to Joseph Robinson and Marion Robinson (née Morrell). He was raised in Staten Island, NY. Fred graduated with a BA in History from Wagner College in 1965, where he was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity and completed his MBA at the University of Wyoming in 1976.

Fred married Jane Robinson on June 28, 1969, in Bristol, CT. After Jane passed in 2010, Fred was fortunate and blessed again to find love, companionship, and joy in his second marriage to Sandra Clark on December 28, 2013.

He was a Vietnam veteran who won a Distinguished Flying Cross, a Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts, an Air Medal, and numerous other accolades for his valor and humanitarian relief efforts. Fred was an Air Force officer from 1966 to 1992 (active and reserve) and Civil Service member in support of the Air Force Reserve for over 30 years in multiple cities in Panama and across the United States while serving in Special Operations, Strategic Air Command, Tactical Airlift Command, Search & Rescue, Disaster Readiness, and Emergency Management.

He enjoyed history, especially military history, model railroading, and held a love for the outdoors. Fred was an Eagle Scout and a proud lifelong supporter of Scouting. He also enjoyed reading and travelling. Fred was a member of the Freemasons, becoming Master three times within his Lodge, and the High Priest of Sheboygan Lodge RAM. He was active also in the Shriners, and a former President of the Milwaukee Chapter of the National Sojourners.

He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Brotherhood of St. Andrew, the American Legion, and was very active in his church, St. Barnabas Episcopal filling many leadership roles within the parish.

Fred is survived by his wife Sandra, his two sons Christopher (Kelly) of Cross Plains, Frederick (Britt) of Portland, OR, five grandchildren Elizabeth, Jacob, Bria, Hazel and Anders, his sister Rosemary, and many nieces and nephews. Friends join them in mourning his passing.

The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the kind staff at the Kraemer Center and Richland Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church at 11:00 AM with Father Terhune and Father Culver officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Local Military Memorial Honor Unit. Fred will be inurned with his late wife Jane at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM.

The family suggests memorials in Fred’s name be given to the Shriners Hospital or the Make a Wish Foundation.

The Pratt Funeral Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

