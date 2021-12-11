Frederick R. Charles

Frederick Roberts Charles, of Platteville, WI died November 24, 2021, at the age of 84. Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Rev. Zayna Thomley will officiate.

Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Cornelia. A luncheon will follow at the Platteville Golf and Country Club. Visitation will be held at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 9:00 A.M until the time of the service. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Fred was born in New Brighton, PA on October 11, 1937, to Fred and Anne (Hughes) Charles. He attended middle school in Platteville and graduated from Platteville High School in 1955. Fred graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville in 1961 after marrying his high school sweetheart, Fava Jean Eastlick on June 6, 1959.

He worked for the State of Illinois Highway Department for one year before moving to Fort Dodge, IA to begin his 17-year career with United States Gypsum, which took him to Hoffman Estates, IL, Watonga, OK, and Germantown, WI. Fred spent the next 17 years with Factory Mutual Engineering Association in Germantown, WI before semi-retiring to Platteville in 1998, where he worked for nine years for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin.

As a member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, Cornelia, Fred sang in the choir, served on church council, and was a regular lay leader. He enjoyed sports, especially golf and bowling, and watching Packers, Badgers, and Pioneers games. Fred was a member of the Meno-Harmonee and Midwest Vocal Express Barbershop Choruses. He led a full life, and his family was his number one priority.

Fred is survived by two sons, Brad (Nancy) Charles, New Berlin, WI, and Cary (Marianne) Charles, Libertyville, IL, grandchildren Julia Hunter, Patricia La Vassor, Alyssa Davitz, Anne Charles, Nathan Charles, and great-grandchildren Millie Davitz and Weston Davitz. Further survived by siblings Betts Winsor, Tim (Sharon) Charles, brother-in-law Tom Nanna, sisters-in-law Carolyn Woodward, Betty (Robert) Straight, Cynda Eastlick, Karen Eastlick, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jean, his parents Fred and Anne Charles, in-laws Purl and Lillie Eastlick, siblings Dick Charles and Carol Nanna; in-laws Peg Charles, Chuck Winsor, Earl (Shirley), Leroy, Ralph (Ruby dec.), Lyle, Bernie, Dale, and Ruth Eastlick.

