Frederick Leonard Denman

Site staff by Site staff

Frederick Leonard Denman, 89, of Cazenovia passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Our House in Reedsburg.

He was born on April 28, 1931, the son of Elmer Clarence and Edna L. (Shaw) Denman. Fredrick married Margie May Gregory on June 9, 1951 and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage.

Frederick is survived by his three sons: Monte Denman, Mark Denman, Matt (Nancy) Denman; grandson Kevin Denman; other relatives and friends.

Frederick was preceded in death by his parents, wife Margie, and all of his 25 siblings.

A graveside service will be held at the Richland Center Cemetery on Friday, March 5,2021 at 12:00 PM with military graveside rites by the Local Veterans Military Memorial Honors Unit. Visitation will be held at the Pratt Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 5,2021 from 11:00 AM until the departure for the cemetery at 11:50 AM.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.