MADISON – Frederick L. Skram, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

He was born on Oct. 22, 1944, in Madison, the son of Olin and Norma (Carlson) Skram.

Frederick graduated from Madison East High School and DePaul University. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Frederick worked in the accounting field in Chicago and Madison.

Frederick is survived by his sisters, Sandra Bacon, Lois Blilie, Carol Skram and Susan (Richard) Judd; sister-in-law, Jeanne Skram; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William and Philip Skram; special niece, Katherine Skram; and brother-in-law, Robert Blilie.

The family will be having a celebration of life at a later date.

