MADISON-Frederick John “Fred” Frankey was born on the “National Holiday”, Jan. 5, 1935, weighing 13 ½ pounds at St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was proud of being raised in the “GreenBush” neighborhood on his beloved Henry Street in Madison. Fred graduated from Central High School in 1952 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps to serve in Korea and was stationed in Japan when the conflict ended. When Fred returned home, he became a Madison Police Officer where he met the love of his life, Morlynn. Jokingly, he didn’t want his wife to out rank him, so he left MPD after eight years to work the rest of his career at Cuna Mutual and as a Board Member of Cuna Credit Union/Summit for many years until his retirement.

Fred’s greatest achievements were his relationships with his family, his friends, neighbors and co-workers. His smile was infectious and his calm demeanor brought people together. He was quick with a joke, a one liner, a jingle that brought a smile to those around him. With his wife and family, he opened his home and heart to two AFS students, Yoshi and Celi. Fred loved to play golf, go to the casino and spend time at his cottage on Wood Lake. Unfortunately, Fred was afflicted with dementia and spent the last 10 years battling to remember the day to day things, but never lost remembrance of those he loved most.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Morlynn (Mori) in 2015 and was reunited with her in Heaven on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Their marriage was an example of commitment and dedication and he missed her dearly. Fred is also preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Harry; his brother, Joseph; his sister, Margaret; and many in-laws.

Fred is survived by his daughter, Jennifer; her husband, Daniel and his son. Matthew. He was blessed with five grandchildren, Jessica Moehn, Carson Frankey (Tyler Lancaster), Ethan Moehn (Sydney Moehn), Madeline Frankey, and Grace Moehn; and one special great-grandson, Cash Lancaster. He is also survived by in-laws, Monty and Carolynn Parker; and sister-in-law, Loree Parker; along with many nieces and nephews.

Fred taught his children and grandchildren the value of relationships and being a good friend. This was evident in the pride he took in his lifelong friendships. Fred will be truly missed by those that loved him and wouldn’t want them to be sad. Instead, enjoy something sweet with a good cup of black coffee and spend time with the ones you love.

Thank you to the staff at Legacy at Noel Manor for the love and care they gave to him.

A celebration of his life will be held later this summer.

Memorials will be given in his name to organizations fighting dementia.

